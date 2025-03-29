Jack Flaherty News: Settles for no-decision Friday

Flaherty came away with a no-decision in Friday's 8-5 extra-inning loss to the Dodgers, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks over 5.2 innings. He struck out five.

The right-hander blanked the defending champs, and his teammates for the latter part of 2024, through five frames as Detroit grabbed an early 2-0 lead, but Flaherty exited after 83 pitches (50 strikes) once he served up a game-tying homer to Freddie Freeman in the sixth. Flaherty revived his career last year in a campaign split between the Tigers and Dodgers, and his performance in his 2025 debut suggests that rebound was no fluke. He lines up for a much less intimidating matchup next weekend at home against the White Sox.