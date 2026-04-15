Jack Flaherty News: Sharp again in no-decison
Flaherty did not factor into the decision Wednesday against the Royals, allowing one run on two hits and three walks while striking out seven over six innings.
The right-hander was dominant for much of the outing, opening the game with four strikeouts over the first two innings while needing just 25 pitches. Flaherty's only blemish came in the fifth, when back-to-back walks set up an RBI single from Kyle Isbel. After a mediocre start to the year, the 30-year-old has looked much sharper over his last two starts, allowing just two runs while striking out 13 across 11.2 innings. Flaherty has now lowered his season ERA to 4.05, but his 14 walks remain a concern, and he'll seek to keep building momentum in his next scheduled outing against Boston.
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