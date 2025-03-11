Jack Flaherty News: Sharp in second spring outing

Flaherty tossed four scoreless innings in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against Atlanta. He walked two and struck out three.

Flaherty was just about flawless in his second spring outing. The Tigers gave him more than 10 days off between Grapefruit League starts, so it appears that the team is taking it easy on the righty before the season begins. Flaherty tossed a total of 162 innings for the Tigers and Dodgers last regular season, then saw another 22 innings in the postseason for Los Angeles as he helped lead the team to a World Series title. The 29-year-old will slot in behind staff ace Tarik Skubal and should be a good fantasy option in 2025.