Jack Flaherty News: Still searching for win No. 1
Flaherty (0-5) took the loss Sunday against the Blue Jays, allowing four runs on five hits and no walks in six innings. He struck out four.
Flaherty remained winless for the season, but there were at least some positive takeaways from Sunday's start. The right-hander gave up each of his four runs over his first three frames but settled for three scoreless innings thereafter, and he also issued no free passes for the first time in 10 starts on the year. Flaherty will be aiming to grab his first win of 2026 next weekend in Baltimore, where he'll bring a poor 5.77 ERA, 1.60 WHIP and 48:29 K:BB across 43.2 innings.
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