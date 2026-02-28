Jack Flaherty headshot

Jack Flaherty News: Strikes out four in spring start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Flaherty allowed a run on a hit and a walk across two innings of work in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Phillies. He struck out four.

Flaherty has been eased in to action so far this spring, as he's logged just three innings across two Grapefruit League appearances so far, but he shouldn't need much work to get ready for the year. The veteran righty is coming off of an up-and-down 2025 campaign when he posted a 4.64 ERA across 161 regular-season innings but also struck out 188 batters. Flaherty had a much sharper 3.17 ERA in 2024, his first season with the Tigers before getting traded to the Dodgers at the deadline that year. He should slot into the middle of Detroit's rotation in 2026, potentially righty behind Tarik Skubal and new addition Framber Valdez.

Jack Flaherty
Detroit Tigers
More Stats & News
