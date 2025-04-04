Jack Flaherty News: Strikes out seven in win

Flaherty (1-0) earned the win against the White Sox on Friday, allowing one run on three hits and two walks with seven strikeouts over 5.2 innings.

Flaherty allowed his only run on a second-inning double and was lifted just one out shy of a quality start after reaching 95 pitches. The 29-year-old has delivered steady performances in each of his first two outings, compiling a 2.38 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 12:4 K:BB across 11.1 innings. He'll face a tough test at home against the Yankees next week.