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Jack Flaherty News: Struggles continue Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

Flaherty allowed four runs on five hits across 3.2 innings and did not factor into the decision in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Rangers. He walked three and struck out four.

For the third straight start, Flaherty failed to pitch at least four innings, and he has an ugly 10.00 ERA and 2.67 WHIP during the stretch. Overall, the righty has a 5.90 ERA and 1.79 WHIP, and he's already walked 25 batters across 29 innings this season. Flaherty should get the opportunity to work out of his funk, but he's hard to trust right now from a fantasy perspective. His next outing is scheduled for Wednesday against the Red Sox at home.

Jack Flaherty
Detroit Tigers
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