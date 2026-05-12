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Jack Flaherty News: Struggles continue vs. Mets

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2026

Flaherty (0-4) took the loss Tuesday against the Mets, allowing three runs on six hits and three walks while striking out two over 3.2 innings.

Flaherty labored throughout the outing, needing 97 pitches to record just 11 outs, including 53 pitches over the first two innings alone. The veteran right-hander has struggled badly to work deep into games lately, failing to complete four innings in four of his last five starts. During that stretch, he has surrendered 15 earned runs across 17.2 innings while battling inconsistent command. Flaherty now owns a 5.73 ERA, 1.73 WHIP and 44:29 K:BB across 37.2 innings and will seek to record his first win in his next scheduled start, against Toronto.

Jack Flaherty
Detroit Tigers
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