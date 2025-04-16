Jack Flaherty News: Suffers first loss

Flaherty (1-1) allowed three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out four in 4.2 innings in a loss to the Brewers on Tuesday.

Flaherty had a troublesome second inning, which started with a solo home run from Rhys Hoskins followed by a triple from Sal Frelick who also ended up scoring. Flaherty was eventually pulled at 98 pitches after walking William Contreras to bring Christian Yelich up to the plate. Tuesday was just the second time since the start of last season that Flaherty's failed to reach five innings. He's been an excellent complement to Tarik Skubal in the rotation, posting a 2.53 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 25:9 K:BB in 21.1 innings so far. Flaherty lines up to face a tough Padres team at home next week.