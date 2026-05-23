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Jack Flaherty News: Takes another loss Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2026

Flaherty (0-6) allowed six runs (three earned) on eight hits across 3.1 innings to take the loss Friday against the Orioles. He didn't walk anyone and struck out seven.

The seven strikeouts were nice, but Flaherty once again struggled overall as he remained winless on the season. The righty has allowed at least three earned runs in five of his last six outings, and he has an ugly 8.37 ERA overall during that stretch. With Tarik Skubal (elbow), Justin Verlander (hip), Reese Olson (shoulder) and Jackson Jobe (elbow) all out with injuries, Detroit doesn't have a ton of other rotation options at the moment, so Flaherty will likely stick as a starter, but fantasy managers can look elsewhere for now. He'll look to turn things around in his next appearance, which is scheduled for Thursday against the Angels.

Jack Flaherty
Detroit Tigers
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