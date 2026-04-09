Jack Flaherty News: Takes no-decision Thursday
Flaherty allowed one run on five hits across 5.2 innings and did not factor into the decision in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Twins. He walked three and struck out six.
Flaherty dealt with his fair share of baserunners on the afternoon, but he limited the damage and ultimately had a solid outing. The only run allowed by the righty came on a Josh Bell solo homer in the fourth inning. This was Flaherty's longest start of the season so far, and he managed to lower his ERA to 5.14 in the process. He also has 14 strikeouts across 14 total innings. Flaherty is still in search of his first win of the year, and he'll look to pick that up in his next appearance, which is scheduled for Wednesday against Kansas City.
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