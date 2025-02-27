Jack Kochanowicz Injury: Misses start due to illness

Kochanowicz was unable to start Thursday's Cactus League game against the Cubs as planned due to an illness, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Kochanowicz has been sick this week, and while the Angels were holding out hope he could be ready to take the ball Thursday, he's not up to it yet. Caden Dana will draw the start for the Halos instead. Kochanowicz has already made one start this spring and should be ready to pitch again in a few days. He's competing for the final spot in the Angels rotation.