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Jack Kochanowicz News: Buoys bid for rotation spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Kochanowicz completed five innings against Cincinnati in a split-squad Cactus League game Wednesday, allowing one run on three hits and three walks while striking out six batters.

Kochanowicz looked great Wednesday, logging his longest start so far this spring and working up to 74 pitches (50 strikes). The six punchouts were an aberration for him -- he's posted a meager 12.5 percent strikeout rate over 176.1 career big-league innings, which is a big deterrent in terms of fantasy appeal. Still, Kochanowicz has pitched well this spring, posting a 1.98 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 11:4 K:BB across 13.2 frames spanning four appearances (including three starts). Meanwhile, Alek Manoah has stumbled to a 9.39 ERA and 2.41 WHIP in his five outings, putting his spot in the Opening Day rotation in serious jeopardy. Should Manoah not break camp in the Angels' rotation, Kochanowicz has made a strong case to step into the vacated role.

Jack Kochanowicz
Los Angeles Angels
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