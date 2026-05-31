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Jack Kochanowicz News: Chased early in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 31, 2026

Kochanowicz (2-4) took the loss against the Rays on Sunday, allowing three runs on five hits and four walks with one strikeout over 2.1 innings.

Kochanowicz allowed a solo homer in the first inning and struggled with control, throwing just 35 of 68 pitches for strikes in his shortest outing of the season. The 25-year-old endured an awful May, posting a 7.85 ERA while going 0-4 across six starts. He owns a 5.23 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 46:35 K:BB over 63.2 innings this year and lines up for a road matchup with the daunting Dodgers lineup next weekend.

Jack Kochanowicz
Los Angeles Angels
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