Jack Kochanowicz News: Escapes with no-decision Tuesday
Kochanowicz didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 10-6 win over the Tigers, surrendering five runs on six hits and two walks over four-plus innings. He struck out four.
The right-hander kept the ball in the yard, but there wasn't much else positive to take away from the performance. Kochanowicz has gone eight straight starts without getting into the win column, going 0-3 over that span with a 5.64 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 33:20 K:BB in 44.2 innings, but he has managed four quality starts during that time. He'll try to end his winless streak in his next trip to the mound, which lines up to come on the road this weekend in Tampa Bay.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jack Kochanowicz See More
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week3 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week4 days ago
-
MLB Picks
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)5 days ago
-
MLB Picks
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Wednesday, May 207 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 207 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jack Kochanowicz See More