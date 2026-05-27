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Jack Kochanowicz News: Escapes with no-decision Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2026

Kochanowicz didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 10-6 win over the Tigers, surrendering five runs on six hits and two walks over four-plus innings. He struck out four.

The right-hander kept the ball in the yard, but there wasn't much else positive to take away from the performance. Kochanowicz has gone eight straight starts without getting into the win column, going 0-3 over that span with a 5.64 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 33:20 K:BB in 44.2 innings, but he has managed four quality starts during that time. He'll try to end his winless streak in his next trip to the mound, which lines up to come on the road this weekend in Tampa Bay.

Jack Kochanowicz
Los Angeles Angels
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