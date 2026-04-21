Jack Kochanowicz News: Falls short of quality start
Kochanowicz did not factor into the decision Tuesday against Toronto. He allowed one run on five hits and two walks while striking out one across 5.2 innings.
It wasn't exactly smooth sailing for Kochanowicz as he gave up at least one baserunner in five of the six innings he pitched in, and he fell one out shy from logging a third-straight quality start after yielding his lone run in the sixth. Still, he has given up three earned runs or less in each of his last four starts, and over that span he has a 2-0 record with a 1.80 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 16:12 K:BB across 25 innings. Kochanowicz's next start is slated for next week on the road against the White Sox.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jack Kochanowicz See More
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week2 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week3 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 156 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 156 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week10 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jack Kochanowicz See More