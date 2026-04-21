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Jack Kochanowicz News: Falls short of quality start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 21, 2026 at 10:05pm

Kochanowicz did not factor into the decision Tuesday against Toronto. He allowed one run on five hits and two walks while striking out one across 5.2 innings.

It wasn't exactly smooth sailing for Kochanowicz as he gave up at least one baserunner in five of the six innings he pitched in, and he fell one out shy from logging a third-straight quality start after yielding his lone run in the sixth. Still, he has given up three earned runs or less in each of his last four starts, and over that span he has a 2-0 record with a 1.80 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 16:12 K:BB across 25 innings. Kochanowicz's next start is slated for next week on the road against the White Sox.

Jack Kochanowicz
Los Angeles Angels
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