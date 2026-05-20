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Jack Kochanowicz News: Fans seven in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2026

Kochanowicz allowed three runs on three hits, four walks and a hit batsman while striking out seven over six innings in a no-decision Wednesday versus the Athletics.

Kochanowicz gave up all three runs over the first two innings before settling down to earn a quality start. The 25-year-old had given up a total of 13 runs (12 earned) over his last two outings, so this was a positive effort overall, though he's still walking too many batters. On the year, he has a 4.55 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 41:29 K:BB through 57.1 innings across 10 starts. He's winless over his last seven outings, which he'll try to change next week in his projected road start versus the Tigers.

Jack Kochanowicz
Los Angeles Angels
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