Jack Kochanowicz News: Fans seven in no-decision
Kochanowicz allowed three runs on three hits, four walks and a hit batsman while striking out seven over six innings in a no-decision Wednesday versus the Athletics.
Kochanowicz gave up all three runs over the first two innings before settling down to earn a quality start. The 25-year-old had given up a total of 13 runs (12 earned) over his last two outings, so this was a positive effort overall, though he's still walking too many batters. On the year, he has a 4.55 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 41:29 K:BB through 57.1 innings across 10 starts. He's winless over his last seven outings, which he'll try to change next week in his projected road start versus the Tigers.
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