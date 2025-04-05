Jack Kochanowicz News: Goes five frames for victory

Kochanowicz (1-0) earned the win over Cleveland on Saturday, allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits and three walks while striking out four batters over five innings.

Kochanowicz wasn't as sharp as in his first start of the campaign, when he didn't issue a walk and notched a quality start, but this time around he got plenty of run support, as the Angels scored seven runs in the bottom of the fifth inning after he finished his final frame. The right-hander earned the Angels' final rotation spot with a solid spring, and he's done enough so far to hang onto the role, posting a 3.27 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 8:3 K:BB over 11 frames through two starts. Kochanowicz has struggled a bit with the long ball, though -- he's already yielded three homers after giving up just seven in 65.1 innings as a rookie last year.