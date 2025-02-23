Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jack Kochanowicz headshot

Jack Kochanowicz News: Has so-so opening audition

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2025

Kochanowicz allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits and one walk while striking out three batters over two innings in a Cactus League start against Seattle on Saturday.

Kochanowicz is vying for the Angels' fifth-starter opening, so each of his outings this spring could have an impact on his role to begin the regular season. The right-hander began his spring debut Saturday with a 1-2-3 frame but then struggled in the second inning, allowing a pair of singles and a walk to yield two runs before striking out the final two batters he faced. Reid Detmers, who may be Kochanowicz's top competition for a rotation spot, is slated to pitch for the Angels against Cleveland on Sunday.

Jack Kochanowicz
Los Angeles Angels
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now