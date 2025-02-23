Jack Kochanowicz News: Has so-so opening audition

Kochanowicz allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits and one walk while striking out three batters over two innings in a Cactus League start against Seattle on Saturday.

Kochanowicz is vying for the Angels' fifth-starter opening, so each of his outings this spring could have an impact on his role to begin the regular season. The right-hander began his spring debut Saturday with a 1-2-3 frame but then struggled in the second inning, allowing a pair of singles and a walk to yield two runs before striking out the final two batters he faced. Reid Detmers, who may be Kochanowicz's top competition for a rotation spot, is slated to pitch for the Angels against Cleveland on Sunday.