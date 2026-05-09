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Jack Kochanowicz News: Jolted by Jays

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Kochanowicz (2-2) took the loss Saturday, coughing up seven runs (six earned) on nine hits and two walks over four-plus innings as the Angels were routed 14-1 by the Blue Jays. He failed to strike out a batter.

The right-hander's pitch-to-contact ways kept the Halos in the game for four frames, but the wheels came off for Kochanowicz in the fifth as the first six Toronto batters reached base before he got the hook after 84 pitches (49 strikes). It was his worst outing of the season, but Kochanowicz has gone five straight starts without getting into the win column while posting a 4.39 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 18:12 K:BB in 28.2 innings over that stretch. He'll try to bounce back in his next trip to the mound, which lines up to come at home next weekend against the Dodgers.

Jack Kochanowicz
Los Angeles Angels
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