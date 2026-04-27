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Jack Kochanowicz News: Let down by bullpen Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Kochanowicz finished with a no-decision Monday against the White Sox, allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits and one walk while striking out five batters over six innings.

Kochanowicz was staked to an early 4-0 lead and cruised through six frames with just one run on his ledger. He was hurt by an inning-opening error in the seventh inning, which Chicago followed with a bunt single, and was then pulled. The Angels' bullpen subsequently imploded, allowing the White Sox to cross the plate seven times before getting an out, thus removing Kochanowicz from the equation for a decision. While the right-hander was unable to get into the win column, he nonetheless logged another promising outing, recording his third quality start over his past four appearances. Kochanowicz has solidified his place in the Angels' rotation by putting up a 3.09 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 24:18 K:BB through 35 innings spanning six starts.

Jack Kochanowicz
Los Angeles Angels
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