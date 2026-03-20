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Jack Kochanowicz News: Makes Opening Day roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Kochanowicz was informed Friday that he made the Angels' Opening Day roster in an unspecified role, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Kochanowicz has been competing for a spot in the Halos' rotation, and while it's not a guarantee he'll be a starter, he's officially made the team. Still, there's a strong chance Kochanowicz is part of the rotation, given Alek Manoah's struggles this spring and Grayson Rodriguez's (elbow) injury. Kochanowicz posted a 6.81 ERA across 111.0 innings for the Angels last season.

Jack Kochanowicz
Los Angeles Angels
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