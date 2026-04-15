Jack Kochanowicz News: Manages quality start Wednesday
Kochanowicz took a no-decision Wednesday against the Yankees, allowing three runs on four hits and four walks in 6.2 innings. He struck out six.
The right-hander held his own versus a formidable Yankees lineup, turning in his second consecutive quality start Wednesday. Kochanowicz induced 10 groundouts on the evening, though he did issue at least four free passes for the third time in four starts on the year. While Kochanowicz does hold a respectable 3.47 ERA and 1.24 WHIP through 23.1 innings, his 18:15 K:BB makes him a risky fantasy option against Toronto next week.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jack Kochanowicz See More
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week4 days ago
-
MLB Picks
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Picks for Friday, April 105 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week11 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 411 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jack Kochanowicz See More