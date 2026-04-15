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Jack Kochanowicz News: Manages quality start Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Kochanowicz took a no-decision Wednesday against the Yankees, allowing three runs on four hits and four walks in 6.2 innings. He struck out six.

The right-hander held his own versus a formidable Yankees lineup, turning in his second consecutive quality start Wednesday. Kochanowicz induced 10 groundouts on the evening, though he did issue at least four free passes for the third time in four starts on the year. While Kochanowicz does hold a respectable 3.47 ERA and 1.24 WHIP through 23.1 innings, his 18:15 K:BB makes him a risky fantasy option against Toronto next week.

Jack Kochanowicz
Los Angeles Angels
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