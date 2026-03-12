Jack Kochanowicz headshot

Jack Kochanowicz News: May be option for rotation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Kochanowicz could be competing for a rotation spot this spring, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

The top three slots in the Angels' Opening Day rotation seem to be locked up by Yusei Kikuchi, Jose Soriano and Reid Detmers, while Grayson Rodriguez appears to have the inside track to the fourth slot as long as he remains healthy. Beyond that, Alek Manoah is the favorite for the fifth-starter role, per Bollinger, but the former Blue Jay has struggled in his past two spring outings, giving up nine runs with a 7:7 K:BB over 6.1 innings. Manoah, who has minor-league options remaining, thus may be on shaky ground in terms of breaking camp with the big club, which puts Kochanowicz and George Klassen, among others, potentially in position to be competing for a rotation spot. If that is indeed the case, Kochanowicz has made a strong pitch for the role, allowing just two runs on eight hits with a 5:1 K:BB over 8.2 frames across his first three appearances this spring.

Jack Kochanowicz
Los Angeles Angels
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jack Kochanowicz See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jack Kochanowicz See More
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Velocity Changes
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Velocity Changes
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
6 days ago
Spring Training Job Battles: AL West
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: AL West
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
6 days ago