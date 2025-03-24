Jack Kochanowicz News: Nabs final spot in rotation

Angels manager Ron Washington said Monday that Kochanowicz will open the season as the team's fifth starter, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.

He beat out Reid Detmers, who will begin the season in the bullpen. Kochanowicz earned the spot after holding a 2.92 ERA and 7:4 K:BB over 12.1 innings covering four Cactus League starts. The 6-foot-7 righty had just a 9.4 percent strikeout rate in 11 starts with the Angels last season, but the club will bet on the sinkerballer producing enough grounders to make up for his lack of bat-missing ability.