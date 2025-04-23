Jack Kochanowicz News: Quality start in loss

Kochanowicz (1-3) took the loss Wednesday against Pittsburgh, giving up two earned runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out three batters across six innings.

Although the Pirates were able to reach base fairly consistently against Kochanowicz, the 24-year-old lefty made it through the fourth inning while only allowing a sacrifice fly. Pittsburgh was able to score more convincingly in the fifth, however, as Oneil Cruz crushed a 463-foot home run to center field to make it a 2-0 ballgame. The Angels' offense never responded to their opponent's attacks, leaving Kochanowicz to take his third loss in a row. He'll hope for a bit more run support when he takes on the Mariners in Seattle next week.