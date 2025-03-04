Jack Kochanowicz News: Solid in spring start Tuesday

Kochanowicz pitched three scoreless innings in a Cactus League contest against Cleveland on Tuesday, allowing three hits and striking out one batter.

Kochanowicz was scratched from his previous start due to an illness, but he looked no worse for wear in his return to the mound. The 24-year-old righty has given up just one earned run while posting a 4:1 K:BB over five innings this spring. Kochanowicz and Reid Detmers are the leading candidates for the Angels' fifth-starter role, with how each pitcher performs in exhibition play likely to determine who gets the job.