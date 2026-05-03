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Jack Kochanowicz News: Solid showing in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Kochanowicz (2-1) took the loss Sunday, allowing two runs on five hits, three walks and a hit-by-pitch over 6.1 innings against the Mets. He struck out six.

Kochanowicz was saddled with the loss despite a respectable effort, as a fourth-inning Mark Vientos two-run homer accounted for the only damage on his line Sunday. Since allowing five earned runs across four innings in his season debut, Kochanowicz has quietly been effective, completing at least 5.2 innings in each start since and now owning a 3.05 ERA and 1.21 WHIP across 41.1 innings (seven starts). The 25-year-old struck out six against the Mets but hasn't relied heavily on strikeouts and could stand to cut down on the walks, as evidenced by a 30:21 K:BB. He's tentatively scheduled to start Saturday against the Blue Jays.

Jack Kochanowicz
Los Angeles Angels
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