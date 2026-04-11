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Jack Kochanowicz News: Strong outing Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 11, 2026 at 6:40pm

Kochanowicz (2-0) earned the win Friday against the Reds after allowing one run on two hits and four walks while striking out two across seven innings.

Kochanowicz tossed only 53 of his 95 pitches for strikes, which might explain his 2:4 K:BB, but he limited the damage to just one run while posting his first quality start of the season. Kochanowicz allowed six runs (five earned) across four innings in his season debut at Houston on March 29, but he's bounced back admirably -- he's allowed just one run in 12.2 innings over his last two starts while posting a 0.95 WHIP despite the 4.3 BB/9. The 26-year-old righty should face a tougher matchup in his next start, which is tentatively scheduled for next week against the Yankees.

Jack Kochanowicz
Los Angeles Angels
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