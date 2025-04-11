Jack Kochanowicz News: Struggles against Astros

Kochanowicz (1-1) allowed six runs on six hits and three walks while striking out one over 4.2 innings to take the loss Friday versus the Astros.

Kochanowicz entered the fifth inning with the Angels up 2-1. He quickly ran into trouble, and he couldn't complete the frame, instead leaving the bases loaded for reliever Garrett McDaniels to allow a grand slam to Yainer Diaz. This was the worst of Kochanowicz's three starts so far, inflating his ERA to 5.74 with a 1.28 WHIP and 9:6 K:BB over 15.2 innings. He struck out just 25 batters over 65.1 innings across 11 starts in 2024, instead functioning as a groundball pitcher. That makes him prone to struggles versus teams that can make steady, hard contact. Kochanowicz's next start is projected to be on the road versus the Rangers.