Jack Leiter Injury: Exits start with blister

Leiter was removed from his start Wednesday against the Reds after five innings due to a blister on his pitching hand, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Leiter was in line for the win before departing with a 1-0 lead, and he likely would have been available to cover another inning or two if the blister issue hadn't cropped up. The right-hander faced just one batter over the minimum through five frames, giving up one hit and no walks while striking out six over 70 pitches. The Rangers have described his removal as precautionary, so as long the blister doesn't present any discomfort during his between-starts bullpen session, Leiter could be ready to take the hill the next time his turn in the rotation comes up Tuesday in Chicago versus the Cubs.