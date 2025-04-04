Jack Leiter Injury: IL decision looming

Manager Bruce Bochy said Friday that the Rangers are monitoring Leiter's finger blister and will soon decide whether a stint on the injured list is necessary, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

The 24-year-old exited Wednesday's start due to the blister and could probably pitch through the issue, but Texas is considering whether to instead allow it to heal up over the next couple weeks. Patrick Corbin is expected step into the starting rotation if Leiter ends up missing any time.