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Jack Leiter Injury: Making rehab start Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

Leiter (ankle) will make his next rehab start Wednesday with Triple-A Round Rock.

Wednesday will be Leiter's third rehab start as he continues to recover from a June 21 procedure to remove a loose body in his right ankle. In his last start with Double-A Frisco last Thursday, Leiter allowed five runs (four earned) on three hits and two walks while striking out five across three innings. He tossed 59 pitches in that last outing and will likely need to build his pitch count higher before being cleared to return from the 60-day injured list.

Jack Leiter
Texas Rangers
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