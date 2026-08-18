Jack Leiter Injury: Needs another rehab start

Leiter (ankle) said Tuesday that he will make at least one more rehab start this week before potentially coming off the injured list, Jeff Wilson of AllDLLS.com reports.

The 26-year-old made his first rehab outing Thursday with Triple-A Round Rock and threw 48 pitches over 2.2 scoreless innings. Jacob deGrom (triceps) remains in the mix to start Thursday for the Rangers, so it appears Leiter will get at least one more start in the minors before potentially rejoining Texas' rotation next week.