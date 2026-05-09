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Jack Leiter News: Comes up short of win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 10, 2026 at 11:12pm

Leiter tossed 4.2 scoreless innings but didn't factor into the decision Saturday against the Cubs. He allowed three hits and five walks while fanning six.

Leiter had some command issues Saturday, as the five walks were a season-worst mark for him, but he was able to keep Chicago off the board despite allowing eight baserunners. The free passes prevented him from pitching deep enough to qualify for the win, which would have been his first victory since his season debut. This solid outing reduced his ERA to 4.85 and WHIP to 1.41. Leiter is expected to make his next start on the road against the Astros.

Jack Leiter
Texas Rangers
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