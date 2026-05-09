Jack Leiter News: Comes up short to earn win

Leiter tossed 4.2 scoreless innings but didn't factor into the decision Saturday against the Cubs. He allowed three hits and five walks while fanning six.

Leiter had some command issues, as the five walks were a season-worst mark for him, but at the end of the day, he got the job done. Leiter didn't give up a single run despite allowing eight baserunners, although unfortunately, he came up just one out short to earn the win. This solid outing reduced his ERA to 4.85, and Leiter is expected to make his next start over the weekend on the road against the Astros.