Jack Leiter headshot

Jack Leiter News: Continues strong spring

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2025

Leiter allowed two hits, walked none and struck out three over three relief innings in Thursday's spring game against the Padres.

Leiter continued an impressive Cactus League, during which he's allowed just two runs over eight innings. More impressively is that he's walked just one. Walks have been the bane of his professional career thus far. The right-hander threw all five of his pitches Thursday, including a new sinker and reworked changeup, per Kennedi Landry of MLB.com.

Jack Leiter
Texas Rangers
More Stats & News
