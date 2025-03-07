Jack Leiter News: Continues strong spring

Leiter allowed two hits, walked none and struck out three over three relief innings in Thursday's spring game against the Padres.

Leiter continued an impressive Cactus League, during which he's allowed just two runs over eight innings. More impressively is that he's walked just one. Walks have been the bane of his professional career thus far. The right-hander threw all five of his pitches Thursday, including a new sinker and reworked changeup, per Kennedi Landry of MLB.com.