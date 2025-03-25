Jack Leiter News: Earns rotation spot

Rangers president of baseball operations Chris Young said Tuesday that Leiter will open the season in the team's rotation, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Leiter showed an increase in velocity this spring while striking out 21 over 20.2 innings of work. He also walked 10, and whether the 24-year-old is ultimately able to throw enough strikes will go a long way in determining how successful he'll be. The upside is certainly there, but there's also risk.