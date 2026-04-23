Jack Leiter News: Fans five in five innings

Leiter didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against the Pirates, allowing four runs (three earned) on five hits and two walks across five innings. He struck out five.

Leiter tossed 57 of his 84 pitches for strikes, and while he didn't factor into the decision, this was far from his best outing. The right-hander has been struggling of late, and this was his third consecutive start in which he allowed at least three earned runs while failing to pitch six complete innings. He hasn't earned a quality start since his first start of the season, when he tossed six innings of two-run ball against the Orioles on March 30. Leiter, who has seen his ERA increase all the way up to 4.97, is scheduled to make his next start at home against the Yankees next week.