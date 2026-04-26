Jack Leiter News: Good to start Monday
Leiter (ankle) is scheduled to start Monday's game against the Yankees.
The right-hander suffered an ankle injury during his previous start against the Pirates on Wednesday, but he's ready to go for his next turn through the rotation. After giving up just three earned runs across his first two starts of the campaign, Leiter has labored to a 6.91 ERA, 1.81 WHIP and 12:9 K:BB in his past three outings.
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