Jack Leiter headshot

Jack Leiter News: Grinds through four frames

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 17, 2025 at 4:41am

Leiter allowed two runs on four hits and three walks while striking out four over four innings in Sunday's spring start against the White Sox.

Leiter gave up a lot of loud contact in the first inning, when the White Sox plated two runs, but he managed to grind out three scoreless innings after that. There were command issues, including the No. 9 batter with two outs after getting ahead of him -- but also enough for the right-hander to take away some positives following the game. "I think grinding through an outing like this, it wasn't the sharpest, but I made pitches when I had to," Leiter told Kennedi Landry of MLB.com. Much has changed for the pitcher since his previous start last Tuesday. Projected rotation members Cody Bradford (elbow) and Jon Gray (wrist) have been shut down and potentially face significant absences during the regular season. That puts Leiter and fellow Vanderbilt alum Kumar Rocker on paths to the rotation.

Jack Leiter
Texas Rangers
More Stats & News
