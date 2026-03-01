Jack Leiter News: Inefficient start
Leiter allowed two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out one over 1.1 innings in Saturday's spring start against the Dodgers.
Leiter needed 45 pitches to get those four outs spread across three different innings. The three up-and-downs were a positive this early in camp, but the right-hander allowed three extra-base hits, including a Dalton Rushing home run in the first inning, and managed to throw just 24 strikes. Leiter also featured more of the cutter he's been working on during the offseason, delivering seven of them.
