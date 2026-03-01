Jack Leiter headshot

Jack Leiter News: Inefficient start Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 1, 2026 at 4:45pm

Leiter allowed two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out one over 1.1 innings in Saturday's Cactus League start against the Dodgers.

Leiter needed 45 pitches to get those four outs, spread across three different innings. The three up-and-downs were a positive this early in camp, but the right-hander allowed three extra-base hits, including a Dalton Rushing home run in the first inning, and he managed to throw just 24 strikes. Leiter also featured more of the cutter he's been working on during the offseason, delivering seven of them, so the results may be less important than the process in this outing.

Jack Leiter
Texas Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jack Leiter See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jack Leiter See More
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
10 days ago
Collette Calls: Values in the 2026 Scrap Heap
MLB
Collette Calls: Values in the 2026 Scrap Heap
Author Image
Jason Collette
19 days ago
Collette Calls: 2026 AL West Bold Predictions
MLB
Collette Calls: 2026 AL West Bold Predictions
Author Image
Jason Collette
33 days ago
Offseason Deep Dives: Jack Leiter
MLB
Offseason Deep Dives: Jack Leiter
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
60 days ago
Collette Calls: 2026 NL East Bold Predictions
MLB
Collette Calls: 2026 NL East Bold Predictions
Author Image
Jason Collette
61 days ago