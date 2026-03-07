Jack Leiter headshot

Jack Leiter News: Makes third spring start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 7, 2026 at 7:28am

Leiter allowed two runs on five hits while striking out four over 3.2 innings in Friday's spring start against the Mariners.

Leiter navigated the first two innings without much stress, before the right-hander was touched for solo home runs in the third and fourth innings. He ran his pitch count to 61 (40 strikes) and didn't walk a batter for the first time this spring during his third Cactus League start. As is the case for many pitchers during spring outings, Leiter told Kane McCutchen of Yahoo! Sports that he was focused on working specific pitches. On Friday, it was his changeup, which he threw 10 times (three swinging strikes) after using it just twice in his previous outing. Leiter has a 5.14 ERA with three walks, six strikeouts and three homers allowed over seven spring innings.

Jack Leiter
Texas Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jack Leiter See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jack Leiter See More
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
Rotowire Staff
Yesterday
Collette Calls: 2026 AL LABR Review
MLB
Collette Calls: 2026 AL LABR Review
Author Image
Jason Collette
4 days ago
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
16 days ago
Collette Calls: Values in the 2026 Scrap Heap
MLB
Collette Calls: Values in the 2026 Scrap Heap
Author Image
Jason Collette
25 days ago
Collette Calls: 2026 AL West Bold Predictions
MLB
Collette Calls: 2026 AL West Bold Predictions
Author Image
Jason Collette
39 days ago