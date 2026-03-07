Jack Leiter News: Makes third spring start

Leiter allowed two runs on five hits while striking out four over 3.2 innings in Friday's spring start against the Mariners.

Leiter navigated the first two innings without much stress, before the right-hander was touched for solo home runs in the third and fourth innings. He ran his pitch count to 61 (40 strikes) and didn't walk a batter for the first time this spring during his third Cactus League start. As is the case for many pitchers during spring outings, Leiter told Kane McCutchen of Yahoo! Sports that he was focused on working specific pitches. On Friday, it was his changeup, which he threw 10 times (three swinging strikes) after using it just twice in his previous outing. Leiter has a 5.14 ERA with three walks, six strikeouts and three homers allowed over seven spring innings.