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Jack Leiter News: Notches 10 strikeouts in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 31, 2026

Leiter (3-4) earned the win over the Royals on Sunday, allowing three hits and two walks across 5.2 scoreless innings. He struck out 10.

Leiter fell one out short of qualifying for a quality start, but the right-hander was excellent as he stifled the Royals offense. The 26-year-old matched a season high with 10 strikeouts and recorded his second scoreless outing of the year. Leiter has been up and down throughout 2026, culminating in a 4.34 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 74:28 K:BB across 66.1 innings (12 appearances). His next start is tentatively slated for Saturday against the Guardians.

Jack Leiter
Texas Rangers
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