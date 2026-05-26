Jack Leiter News: Pitches well enough to win
Leiter (2-4) earned the win over Houston on Tuesday, allowing four runs on four hits and three walks while striking out four batters over six innings.
Leiter had an 8-0 lead to work with after one inning, and though he didn't dominate, the right-hander did more than enough to finish with a victory for the first time since his initial start of the campaign. Leiter threw 60 of 95 pitches for strikes and notched 12 whiffs. The 26-year-old isn't setting the world on fire with a 4.75 ERA and 1.37 WHIP through 60.2 innings, but he's been giving the Rangers length of late by completing six frames four times over his past six starts. Leiter is projected to next take the mound this weekend versus Kansas City.
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