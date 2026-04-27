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Jack Leiter News: Serves up three homers in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Leiter (1-2) took the loss against the Yankees on Monday, allowing four runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out four batters over six innings.

All four runs Leiter gave up came across the third and fourth innings, and all four were courtesy of the long ball. It was the first time the right-hander gave up more than two homers in a game this season, and it snapped a string of two straight homerless outings by Leiter. He did tie a season high by completing six frames, but Leiter has now given up at least three earned runs in four straight starts. He'll carry an unhappy 5.17 ERA into his next start, which lines up to be a road matchup against the Tigers.

Jack Leiter
Texas Rangers
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