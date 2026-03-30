Jack Leiter News: Shines in season debut
Leiter (1-0) earned the victory Monday against the Orioles, allowing two runs on five hits and one walk while striking out eight in six innings of work.
It was an impressive 2026 debut for Leiter, holding the Orioles to just two runs. The 25-year-old also fanned eight batters, a number he hit only three times all of last season. More starts like that will allow Leiter to capitalize on his big upside and build on the 2025 season that he finished 10-10 with a 3.86 ERA and 1.28 WHIP in 151.2 innings pitched.
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