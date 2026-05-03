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Jack Leiter News: Strikes out 10 in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Leiter (1-3) allowed five runs on five hits and a walk while striking out 10 over 6.2 innings to take the loss Sunday versus the Tigers.

Leiter threw 73 of 100 pitches for strikes, but the Tigers were able to string some offense together against him from the fifth inning on. He's now allowed at least three runs in each of his last five outings, but he was able to limit walks in this game. For the season, Leiter has a 5.45 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 43:13 K:BB through 38 innings across seven starts. The 26-year-old right-hander has strikeout upside and potential if he can keep the walks down. He also needs to work on the homers, as he's given up four of them over his last two starts. Leiter's next start is projected to come at home versus the Cubs.

Jack Leiter
Texas Rangers
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