Jack Leiter headshot

Jack Leiter News: Strikes out nine in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Leiter did not factor into the decision in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Reds, allowing one run on four hits and one walk with nine strikeouts over five innings.

Leiter allowed a run in the fourth inning but was otherwise impressive, inducing 18 swinging strikes on 85 pitches. The 25-year-old posted a 3.28 ERA with a 79:29 K:BB across 13 starts after the All-Star break in 2025 and has carried that momentum into this season, tallying 17 strikeouts while allowing just three earned runs over 11 frames. He'll face a tough test in a road matchup against the Dodgers next weekend.

Jack Leiter
Texas Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jack Leiter See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jack Leiter See More
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
2 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
8 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
9 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
13 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
Rotowire Staff
17 days ago