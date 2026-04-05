Jack Leiter News: Strikes out nine in no-decision

Leiter did not factor into the decision in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Reds, allowing one run on four hits and one walk with nine strikeouts over five innings.

Leiter allowed a run in the fourth inning but was otherwise impressive, inducing 18 swinging strikes on 85 pitches. The 25-year-old posted a 3.28 ERA with a 79:29 K:BB across 13 starts after the All-Star break in 2025 and has carried that momentum into this season, tallying 17 strikeouts while allowing just three earned runs over 11 frames. He'll face a tough test in a road matchup against the Dodgers next weekend.